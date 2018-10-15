Khabib Calls For Fight With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s stock has risen tremendously. “The Eagle” defeated Conor McGregor earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018) to retain his UFC lightweight title. After the fight, Khabib stole headlines when he jumped the Octagon and sparked a huge post-fight brawl between both teams.

He is currently at odds with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and UFC. The Russian phenom has even threatened to leave the UFC recently. If so, it looks like he’d be interested in a boxing career. Khabib may not be known for his striking abilities, however, he did knock down Conor McGregor during their fight.

The lightweight champion is so confident, in fact, he thinks he’s ready to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor boxed Mayweather last year but was finished via TKO in the 10th round. Speaking to Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe recently, Khabib called for a battle of the undefeateds between himself and “Money” (via MMA Fighting):

“Hey, let’s go, Floyd,” Nurmagomedov said. “We have to fight now. 50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys never lose. Let’s go. Why not? Because in the jungle, only one king. Only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily. Let’s go!”

Ellerbe responded with, “You gonna get some of that work, baby!” Check out the video here:

What do you think about Khabib calling out Mayweather?