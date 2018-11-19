Khabib Camp Interested in Boxing Match With Conor McGregor

With all the talk of a Conor McGregor boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather and a Khabib Nurmagomedov boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, one thing that has never been floated was a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Nurmagomedov? And why would it? Nurmagomedov and McGregor are both mixed martial artist who engage in “proper fights” with the full arsenal of combatant on display. But there is one very influential man who would be interested in seeing another collision between the two under boxing rules, that being the father of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov expressed this interest recently to Russian newspaper outlet Izvestia: (Translation via Irish Mirror)

“Khabib showed that he is able to win the best drummers of mixed martial arts,” Nurmagomedov said. “He talked about this before, but few believed it.

“However, after bright victories over Michael Johnson, Edson Barbosa and Conor, [people] begin to believe. Nurmagomedov is able to do it in the boxing ring. Khabib has all the skills to win by the rules of boxing. One of the key skills can be called endurance.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor by fourth-round submission (neck crack) at UFC 229 in what was called the biggest fight in UFC history during the buildup to the historic clash. As Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov expressed, one of the keys to victory that Khabib reiterated during the build-up to the UFC 229 bout was Conor McGregor’s endurance, with the champion stating his desire to make Conor tired. Khabib has always boasted about his stamina and that his endurance is one of many elements to his game that makes him as successful as he has been and what contributed to his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. If the interest of Khabib’s father forms into something substantive, Nurmagomedov would be looking to defeat McGregor for a second time and deliver him an 0-2 boxing record.

Would you be interested in a boxing match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?