Khabib Nurmagomedov Does Charity Work In Nigeria (Photo)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has to let things play out with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) before he can return to the Octagon. In his spare time, Khabib has been attempting to make the world a better place. “The Eagle” recently visited Nigeria, where he will help dig new wells so the community can have clean water.

Nigeria currently has more than 59 million people without clean water. Khabib is trying to do his best in attempt to bring that number down a bit. Per a report from Water Aid, almost 60,000 children in Nigeria a year die from dirty water and unhealthy sanitation. It’s great to see Khabib using his platform to address such a dire issue.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans took to Instagram to praise Khabib for his recent charity work, sharing a photo of “The Eagle” with some Nigerian youth as well:

“I’m beyond impressed with @khabib_nurmagomedov for making it his top priority to go to Nigeria to build wells for water. Anyone can say they want the world to be better but it takes a special person to make that change start with them.

“If we want to turn things around in this world the only person we need to change is ourselves. Next year I will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro with the @waterboysorg to raise money to build wells in Tanzania.”

What do you think about Khabib’s recent charity work in Nigeria?