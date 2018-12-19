Khabib Claps Back At Reporter For ‘Stupid Question’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is receiving a lot of attention after his recent victory over Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” successfully retained his lightweight title over the Irishman in the main event of UFC 229. He forced McGregor to submit to a neck crank in the fourth round of their meeting.

However, after the fight, both fighter’s teams got into a brawl and McGregor and Khabib are awaiting Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) punishments. Recently, Khabib spoke to Russian media and was asked a variety of questions. However, one question, in particular, seemed to upset the 155-pound champion.

He was asked if he represents the Russian republic of Dagestan or the entire country of Russia inside the cage. While Khabib is proud of his Dagestani heritage, he has always announced himself as Russian as well. “The Eagle” clapped back at the reporter for his “stupid” question (via RT Sport):

“I always do (represent Russia). There is always a Russian flag on the screen. Everyone in the States, who doesn’t know what Dagestan, Chechnya or Caucasus is, calls me Russian.”

“And all the foreign fighters, in case you didn’t notice, are calling me Russian. So for them, we are one nation, for them we are the same people. It’s important for our own people not to divide (us). For people like you are. And not to ask me such stupid questions.”

“Abroad, no one is dividing us. Inside (of the country) there are people who divide us and want us to be disjointed. So please change the subject and let’s talk sports, not politics.”

What do you make of Khabib’s comments towards the reporter?