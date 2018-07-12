Khabib to UFC: Bring me Conor McGregor or The Next One

Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to get back inside the Octagon.

Nurmagomedov is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder. He won the championship back in April against Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223. His next title challenger is undecided, but many are hoping for Conor McGregor.

“The Eagle” may very well face the “Notorious” one next, but it isn’t a lock. McGregor is currently dealing with legal issues. He’s working on a plea deal to lessen the punishment for his UFC 223 media day attack. Michael Chiesa also plans to sue McGregor after he was cut in the incident.

While the lightweight champion recently named the opponents he’d like to face if McGregor and Georges St-Pierre are unavailable, he doubled up in a recent Instagram post:

“UFC bring this guy, or give me the next one in line, lightweight division have to move.

I’m ready.”

McGregor last competed inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2016. He defeated Eddie Alvarez via second-round TKO to become the first UFC champion to hold two titles simultaneously. Both titles were stripped from McGregor due to a lack of activity. He did take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match back in Aug. 2017. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO.

On July 28, Alvarez and Dustin Poirier will do battle in a rematch. The winner could put himself in prime position for a title opportunity if McGregor isn’t ready to go. There’s also Kevin Lee, who is coming off a dominant TKO win over Edson Barboza. Lately, Lee has been calling for a 165-pound division. He missed weight ahead of his last outing.

Who should face Khabib Nurmagomedov if Conor McGregor isn’t ready to go?