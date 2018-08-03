BREAKING: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Official For UFC 229

It’s official, Conor McGregor will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in October.

Earlier today (Aug. 3), a special UFC 25th Anniversary press conference took place in Los Angeles, California. UFC president Dana White kept the fight announcement a surprise until the end of the presser. McGregor and Nurmagomedov will collide on Oct. 6 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lightweight title bout will headline UFC 229.

McGregor was last seen inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2016. The “Notorious” one became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. He earned a second-round TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then saw the chance to take on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. McGregor lost via 10th round TKO, but is believed to have walked out $100 million richer.

As for Nurmagomedov, he captured the UFC lightweight title back in April. “The Eagle” defeated Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223. Bouts with Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway fell through, but Nurmagomedov will ultimately get the big fight with McGregor.

There is more at stake than the title and money. There is bad blood brewing between Nurmagomedov and McGregor. Following the UFC 223 media day session, McGregor and his team swarmed a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor threw a dolly and shattered one of the bus windows. Main card fighter Michael Chiesa was cut as a result and had to pull out of his fight with Anthony Pettis.

McGregor’s actions stem from an incident at a New York City hotel earlier in the week. Nurmagomedov and his group approached Artem Lobov regarding comments he made earlier in the week. While no strikes were thrown, it was clear that Nurmagomedov’s actions were done to send a message. McGregor was arrested and released on $50,000 bail. He eventually settled on a plea deal that saw him avoid jail time.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov will break the UFC’s PPV record?