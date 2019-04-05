Khabib On Conor McGregor: ‘Inside The Cage He Didn’t Say Anything’

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he’s unfazed by Conor McGregor’s personal digs.

It’s no secret that Nurmagomedov and McGregor have gotten personal, but many feel a line was crossed and it could lead to dangerous consequences. McGregor took aim at “The Eagle’s” wife after Nurmagomedov compared McGregor to a jealous wife. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder responded by taking a shot at McGregor’s reported sexual assault investigation.

Nurmagomedov Speaks On McGregor’s Personal Dig

Speaking to reporters inside a Moscow university, Nurmagomedov had the following to say (via RT Sport):

“He wants to always be in the headlines. If you’ve noticed, after each UFC event, [he] makes comments. He praises those who win, or insults the others. This is his way of self-promotion, that’s how he makes headlines all the time. He knows what he’s doing. And I have no problem with that, he can say whatever he wants. But inside the cage he didn’t say anything. When I was hitting him in the face with my elbows and knees, he did not say anything. When I said ‘Let’s talk,’ he didn’t respond. And now, when he is thousands of kilometers away, he is saying things.”

Nurmagomedov is serving a suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his role in the UFC 229 post-main event brawl. McGregor’s suspension will end tomorrow (April 6). The “Notorious” one has claimed to be retired, but he quickly turned back around and said he’ll settle his business inside the Octagon going forward.

