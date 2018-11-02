Khabib Gives Credit To Conor McGregor For UFC 229’s Success

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits that Conor McGregor’s drawing power is something to behold.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have had a bitter rivalry that spilled over following the main event of UFC 229. Last month, Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against McGregor. After submitting the “Notorious” one, “The Eagle” went after Dillon Danis in the crowd. Members of Nurmagomedov’s team then brawled with McGregor inside the Octagon.

Khabib Gives Conor McGregor His Due

Nurmagomedov may not be so forgiving of the personal barbs from McGregor, but he does admit that the “Notorious” one knows how to draw interest. He told RT Sport that McGregor has to be given credit for the success of UFC 229 (via BJPenn.com):

“You know, you should give credit to Conor. He is very popular. Was I as popular before the fight? I don’t think so. But if you compare us as athletes, I proved that I am better. But as a star he is much brighter than me. I don’t know how much now, but before the fight, definitely.”

Both Nurmagomedov and McGregor are awaiting a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their role in the UFC 229 post-fight melee. “The Eagle” recently received half of his pay for the event, with the other half being withheld until a decision is reached. Both men are due to appear in front of the commission next month. They both face a suspension and a fine. The commission notes that they have the ability to ban both men for life, but it’s unlikely to happen.

What penalties are you expecting for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?