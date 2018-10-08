WATCH: Khabib Enjoys Pizza While Watching McGregor Victory Replay

Khabib Nurmagomedov is certainly enjoying his UFC 229 victory. “The Eagle” submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 over the weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) to retain his lightweight title. The Russian is now the second-ever man to defeat McGregor inside the UFC’s Octagon, joining Nate Diaz.

Despite the fact that Khabib will likely face punishment for his post-fight antics, the Russian seems to be taking it easy for now. A video surfaced on social media of Khabib surrounded by friends and family, dressed in Muslim robes, and eating pizza. All while re-watching his UFC 229 submission win over McGregor. Check out the video here:

Khabib really went home, threw on some Muslim robes, enjoyed some pizza, and watched himself defeat Conor McGregor 😭 pic.twitter.com/rzj2hUzdrY — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) October 7, 2018

It’s nice to see Khabib enjoying the biggest victory of his career. However, the ramifications of his post-fight brawl with Dillon Danis could be dire. Not only for his championship reign but for the mega payday he earned for the event as well.

What do you think about Khabib’s celebration method post-UFC 229?