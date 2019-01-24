Khabib Explains Why He Lunged After Dillon Danis at UFC 229

The build-up to UFC 229 was not short on drama. It began months prior to the event with Conor McGregor’s bus attack at UFC 223 and did not end with the decisive victory by Khabib Nurmagomedov over McGregor to retain his lightweight championship. In fact, it would only escalate even further with Khabib lunging himself into the audience in an attempt to attack Dillon Danis and an ensuing post-fight brawl the likes of which the UFC hadn’t experienced before.

Both Khabib Nurmagodeov and Conor McGregor will answer for their actions later this month at a Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hearing on January 29th, but Khabib has already answered for one question surrounding his actions following defeating Conor McGregor: “Why?” Some have speculated that Khabib’s actions were brought about by Dillon Danis yelling obscenities at Nurmagomedov at the close of the main event, but the lightweight champion refutes these rumors:

“No, I didn’t hear him, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Submission Radio about Dillon Danis’s yelling. “I jumped on him because other corner is too old; because Conor’s other corner, coaches are too old, and that’s why I jumped on [Danis] because he’s almost like my age.

“If I jumped on [John] Kavanagh, I don’t think it’s too… Cause Kavanagh can’t fight me. That’s why I jumped on [Danis]. But when I fight, I didn’t hear him, it was too loud. But I don’t like his whole team. I have choice what I’m gonna do, but all other old coaches were too old for me. They cannot fight with me. They’re almost like my father’s age. That’s why I jump on him.”

What are your thoughts on Khabib’s explanation for why he lunged on Dillon Danis?