Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

By Clyde Aidoo
Khabib Conor
Image via UFC stream

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention is out of the question. 

When Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018, that put a stop to both the bout and the feud between the two as far as Nurmagomedov is concerned. In the past, Nurmagomedov has even stated that McGregor would need to win 10 fights in a row to see him in the Octagon again. That rhetoric began to get dialed back, with Nurmagomedov revising his rematch requirements to McGregor needing to defeat Dustin Poirier. But though the door to a McGregor rematch that seemed welded shut creaked open a bit, that does not mean Nurmagomedov would go the extra mile and coach The Ultimate Fighter against Conor McGregor, even though this is precisely what the UFC wanted him to do.

“This Ultimate Fighter with him,” Nurmagomedov said in an interview with ESPN. “This is good attention for him. I don’t want to give him this. I never give him this, even if they gave me $5 billion dollar. Even if they give me UFC (ownership), I’ll never do this. This is good attention for him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s only desire to look back on his feud with Conor McGregor is to reflect fondly on his submission victory before turning his attention to new opponents who come with less drama.

“Done – everything is done,” Nurmagomedov said. “(On) October 6, I finished him and I finished everything about him. I had new challenges – Dustin Poirier, now, Justin Gaethje. We’ll see who’s going to be next but I don’t think it’s going to be Conor McGregor.”

Khabib’s second title defense will take place in less than two weeks at UFC 254 when he battles interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated unification bout. Who his third defense will be against may hinge on the outcome of the verbally agreed upon McGregor vs. Poirier bout if it comes to pass. And if McGregor were to defeat Poirier, then Nurmagomedov may indeed have to give McGregor all of his attention once again.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s refusal to coach The Ultimate Fighter opposite Conor McGregor?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMA Junkie

Trending Articles

Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Khabib Explains Why He’ll Never Coach TUF Opposite Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov considers the Conor McGregor chapter of his career completely closed, so giving Conor McGregor any grand attention...
Read more
UFC

Mike Perry Vows To ‘Ruin’ Darren Till’s Life When They Eventually Fight

Mike Perry and Darren Till are still not getting along. For years now, Perry and Till have had a...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Page Blames ‘Slippery’ Canvas For Subpar Performance At Bellator 248

Michael Page has a theory as to why he didn't have a good performance at Bellator 248. Page took...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Confident He’d Finish Chris Weidman In The First Round After Latest Trash Talk

Israel Adesanya is confident he would beat Chris Weidman rather easily. Over the last couple of weeks, Weidman has...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Still Interested In Tony Ferguson Fight At UFC 254

Michael Chandler still wants to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 254. Chandler is set to be the backup fighter...
Read more
UFC

Impa Kasanganay Releases Statement On Highlight Reel Loss To Joaquin Buckley

Impa Kasanganay suffered the first loss of his MMA career this weekend in Abu Dhabi. He was finished by Joaquin Buckley in...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Moraes Says Fight With Cory Sandhagen Was Stopped Early

Cory Sandhagen finished Marlon Moraes in the 2nd round of their main event fight this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Moraes was hit...
Read more
UFC

Sandhagen: Sterling Deserves Yan, But I’ll Be Ready for Title Shot

Cory Sandhagen does not expect to be the first challenger to Petr Yan’s bantamweight title reign, but that doesn’t mean he won’t...
Read more
UFC

Joaquin Buckley & Dana White Share Emotional Moment Following Sensational KO

Joaquin Buckley put himself on everybody's radar last night with a highlight reel KO of Impa Kasanganay. Buckley hit his opponent with...
Read more
Bellator

Arlene Blencowe Ready For Biggest Fight of Her Career at Bellator 249

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) is no stranger to being a title challenger in Bellator MMA. She fought the former featherweight champion, Julia Budd,...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 37 Bonuses: Four Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 37 took place inside Flash Forum on...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen At UFC on ESPN+ 37

Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen brought a high-paced style to their fight.  The showdown served as the main event...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube