Khabib’s Father Will Punish His Son “Tougher” Than UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov will certainly be punished by the UFC and Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his actions. However, the punishment he receives from his father will likely be worst. Khabib successfully defended his UFC lightweight title over the weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) at UFC 229. He submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round via neck crank.

After the fight, however, Khabib sparked a huge brawl between both teams. He was antagonized by McGregor cornerman and sparring partner Dillon Danis. As a result, Khabib hopped the Octagon cage and attacked Danis. This created a huge brawl between the pair outside the Octagon. While that happened, Khabib’s teammates jumped into the Octagon and attacked McGregor. This created another team vs. team brawl inside the cage.

UFC President Dana White noted after the event that the NSAC is conducting an investigation into the matter. Khabib’s fight check is being withheld and he will likely suffer punishment for his actions. Nurmagomedov’s father tells Russian media, however, that the punishment he has in store for his son when he returns home will be “tougher” (via Bloody Elbow):

“I will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC’s. I warned him. For me, discipline comes first. You do whatever you want in the Octagon, [but] outside — this is the border of civilians, where there are children, women, strangers.”

What do you make of Khabib’s father’s comments?