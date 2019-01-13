Khabib Fires Back At ‘Coward’ Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he slapped Khabib Nurmagomedov in front of his entire team, and “The Eagle” didn’t do anything about it. He doubled down on those claims recently. Khabib posted a video of himself submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October. He said the Irishman will always live with the ‘shame’ of the submission loss for the rest of his life:

“You will live with this shame all your life, bi… # tapmachine # mactaper”

However, Diaz responded to the video by taking a shot at Khabib. He responded by doubling down on his claims about slapping the lightweight champion in front of his team. Diaz then called Khabib and his team ‘pu**ies’:

“I slapped you in your head you and your team didn’t do sh*t … Live with that ur all pu**ies”

After seeing Diaz’s response, “The Eagle” has issued one of his own. Khabib responded with a video, claiming Diaz ran away and hid behind security. The Russian said that he his entourage “smashed” Diaz and his team:

“You was hiding behind security and ran away coward, it’s clear on the video. We just smashed your team that night you punk”

“Be real You know what happened live with it”

What do you think about Khabib’s response to Diaz?