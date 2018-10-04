Khabib Fires Back At McGregor Fans During UFC 229 Open Workouts

Khabib Nurmagomedov returned fire to Conor McGregor fans during the UFC 229 open workouts.

We’re just three days away from UFC 229. Headlining the card will be UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “The Eagle” puts his title and his perfect professional mixed martial arts record on the line. If there was any doubting who would go into the bout as a crowd favorite, we may have got our answer during the open workouts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Asks Conor McGregor Fans A Question

Nurmagomedov was the first fighter to have an open workout session earlier today (Oct. 3). It was clear that the McGregor fans outweighed the Nurmagomedov fans inside the Park Theater. After the fight, Nurmagomedov tested the pro-McGregor crowd (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have question for Ireland. What about your language? What about your language? What about Irish language? What’s wrong with your language? You guys change? What about your language? Please, can somebody give me answer? What about Ireland language? You guys miss England right now? You guys change your language? Give me answer, someone, if you can. It’s very interesting. In three days, you’re gonna like me. You’re gonna like me in three days.”

UFC 229 will also feature a lightweight tilt between two former champions. Former interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson will go one-on-one with Anthony Pettis. You can count on MMA News to deliver live coverage of UFC 229. We’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will fall under pressure, or will he rise to the occasion?