Khabib Gifted “First Russian UFC Champ Cup” For McGregor Win (Videos)

With his win over Conor McGregor earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018), UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is skyrocketing in notoriety. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event via neck crank. Khabib’s fame has especially skyrocketed in Russia, as he received a hero’s welcome upon his return from Las Vegas.

According to Russian news outlet RT, Khabib was also honored at a Russian Premier League soccer match this week. Prior to the Anzhi Makhachkala and CSKA Moscow match, Khabib was awarded “The First Russian UFC Champion” cup. Prior to receiving the cup, Khabib was driven around the Anzhi Arena and showed off his UFC gold:

Хабиб проехал с чемпионским поясом вокруг стадиона pic.twitter.com/KplO1jhjNk — Danila Ignatov (@DanilaIgnatov) October 19, 2018

Khabib also had the honor of performing the ceremonial kick off before the match. Check that out here:

Первый удар по мячу. Хабиб долго не мог определиться, кому сделать пас pic.twitter.com/LfthxEB8tt — Danila Ignatov (@DanilaIgnatov) October 19, 2018

Also, with talk of a rumored boxing match between Khabib and Floyd Mayweather now ramping up, expect the Russian champ to continue to steal headlines.

What do you think about Khabib being honored in Russia?