Khabib Gives New Estimation for Retirement Date

Enjoy the days of Khabib Nurmagomedov while they last because according to the lightweight champion, they will not last for too much longer.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has the most visibly immaculate record in the promotion of 28-0. He has been competing in MMA for over 11 years and he has yet to taste defeat. But while Khabib is proud of his achievements, he is also a realist and is aware that nothing lasts forever, including and especially athlete perfection (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I think a couple of years,” Nurmagomedov said. “Two, three – maximum three. I think maybe two years, in my opinion, because I don’t want to fight all my life because I know it’s very hard. I know a lot of young, hungry guys are coming, and I know to always be undefeated, undisputed, is not almost impossible – I think it’s impossible.

“You can watch in history. If you watch all athletes like soccer, boxing, MMA, everywhere, one day you’re going to lose. You have to know when you need to stop. I think maybe two years.”

Khabib has already completed one major career goal in becoming the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. For his next milestone, he eyes retiring from the sport with an undefeated record, which he believes is most probable to achieve if he steps away at the right time:

“Before, I never thought about this – but right now, it’s like I’m almost there,” Nurmagomedov said. “28-0, and in the next couple of years I’m going to compete because I just (turned) 31. This is not too much for this sport, but for sure I think I’m going to finish (at) 33, 34, it’s going to be done. But right now, I have a couple of years to compete.”

Nurmagomedov’s undefeated record will arguably face its biggest challenge if/when his highly anticipated bout with Tony Ferguson is finalized. Ferguson has been undefeated himself for the past 7 ½ years and is on a remarkable 12-fight win streak.

“I think he’s a very good and tough opponent,” Nurmagomedov said. “He has good experience. I think it’s going to be the same result, (if Allah wills it). This is my opinion. Nothing changed. They just give me all these new opponents with new names, but results, inshallah, are going to stay the same.”

