Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To GSP’s Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid respect to Georges St-Pierre following “Rush’s” retirement announcement.

Earlier today (Feb. 21), St-Pierre announced that he’s walking away from mixed martial arts competition. When reports surfaced of St-Pierre making this decision, Nurmagomedov urged the former welterweight king to reconsider for a November clash against him. St-Pierre retired anyway and admitted that he doesn’t have the same drive that he once did.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Praises Georges St-Pierre

Nurmagomedov, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, took to his Instagram account to send a nice message to St-Pierre:

“Now look at this video and you’ll understand why I wanted to fight with him, simply he’s one of the best оf all times. I just wanted to share cage with him while he’s active, that’s the history and people be watching it again and again, I want to fight with the best.

Anyway, good luck to you legend [Georges St-Pierre] time is merciless, and your decision is right. And don’t forget, when you’re in Russia next time, I’ll introduce you with Dagestan cuisine, you don’t need to cut weight anymore. #Legend.”

St-Pierre confirmed reports that he tried to get a bout with Nurmagomedov. “Rush” said the UFC had other plans. Retirements can usually be emotional, but St-Pierre said there would be no tears because he was happy with the decision.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre would’ve taken place, who do you think would’ve won?