Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts To GSP’s Retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid respect to Georges St-Pierre following “Rush’s” retirement announcement.
Earlier today (Feb. 21), St-Pierre announced that he’s walking away from mixed martial arts competition. When reports surfaced of St-Pierre making this decision, Nurmagomedov urged the former welterweight king to reconsider for a November clash against him. St-Pierre retired anyway and admitted that he doesn’t have the same drive that he once did.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Praises Georges St-Pierre
Nurmagomedov, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, took to his Instagram account to send a nice message to St-Pierre:
View this post on Instagram
Now look at this video and you’ll understand why I wanted to fight with him, simply he’s one of the best оf all times. I just wanted to share cage with him while he’s active, that’s the history and people be watching it again and again, I want to fight with the best. Anyway, good luck to you Legend @georgesstpierre time is merciless, and your decision is right. And don’t forget, when you’re in Russia next time, I’ll introduce you with Dagestan cuisine, you don’t need to cut weight anymore 🤝 #Legend
“Now look at this video and you’ll understand why I wanted to fight with him, simply he’s one of the best оf all times. I just wanted to share cage with him while he’s active, that’s the history and people be watching it again and again, I want to fight with the best.
Anyway, good luck to you legend [Georges St-Pierre] time is merciless, and your decision is right. And don’t forget, when you’re in Russia next time, I’ll introduce you with Dagestan cuisine, you don’t need to cut weight anymore. #Legend.”
St-Pierre confirmed reports that he tried to get a bout with Nurmagomedov. “Rush” said the UFC had other plans. Retirements can usually be emotional, but St-Pierre said there would be no tears because he was happy with the decision.
If Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre would’ve taken place, who do you think would’ve won?