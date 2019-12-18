Khabib & His Father Discuss Importance of Tony Ferguson Fight

Khabib is still befuddled by the enigma that is the brain of Tony Ferguson, but one thing he and his father both know is that his upcoming fight against Ferguson needs to happen.

On April 18, Khabib and Tony Ferguson will make it to the Octagon as opponents at last. They have been booked to fight on four prior occasions, and each time the fight fell through. But in the midst of those failures were lots of interactions and trash talk between the two, most of which Khabib did not understand. But all he cares about is the fact that they have been booked to fight for the fifth time, whether or not he understands anything that comes out of Ferguson’s mouth during the build-up (Via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t have nothing personal with him, you know?” Khabib told RT Sport recently. “Tony is great fighter. Honestly, I don’t like him personally. I don’t understand his mind, what is inside his head but I don’t need this. I don’t need this. I’m going to focus on the fight. When the cage closes, I’m going to do my job like always.

“This is very important fight for UFC, for fans, for me, for Tony,” Nurmagomedov said. “That’s why we signed this agreement. I hope finally we’re going to fight in April.”

Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov also spoke with RT Sport about Tony Ferguson recently, and he took it one step further than his son. He believes that the fight between his son and Tony Ferguson is beyond important, but is a fight like no other in the entire history of the UFC.

“I think it’s one of the most important events in this sport,” Abdulmanap said, as translated by MMA Junkie. “It was planned four times and called off twice because of Khabib and twice because of Tony. Millions of fans are waiting for it. There’s never been anything like this in UFC history. It’s the most important fight in UFC history. It’s important not only for me but for my republic, my country, and all our supporters.”

How big of a fight do you consider Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson to the history of mixed martial arts?