Khabib Hopes Daniel Cormier Ends Career With Stipe Miocic Trilogy Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov would like to see Daniel Cormier attempt to reclaim the UFC heavyweight title before retiring.

Cormier’s fighting future is uncertain following UFC 241. Going into the rematch with Stipe Miocic, Cormier said it very well could be his last fight. Cormier lost the heavyweight gold via fourth-round TKO. His record against Miocic now sits at 1-1.

Just one week following UFC 241, Cormier’s stepfather passed away. Speaking to reporters during a media conference call, Nurmagomedov showed his support for Cormier (via MMAFighting.com).

“When DC loses, it was a very sad moment for us,” Nurmagomedov said on Friday during the UFC 242 media conference call. “Same time, Cain Velasquez lost his mother and after a couple of days, DC lost his father. It was a little bit hard week for all AKA team but it is what it is. When God wants something, nobody can change this. Losing the belt is nothing when you lose your father or mother. When you lose belt, of course DC is sad but when you lose you father, it’s completely different.

“We feel bad for him but we know how DC is a competitor, how DC is strong. I want to wish him good luck. We just talked with him a couple of days ago. We talked with him about my fight, we talk about his fight, about his father, but I just try to give him good energy. Right now he’s having a hard time in his life but time changes everything. I know he’s going to be good.”

Nurmagomedov went on to say that he hopes Cormier gets a chance to meet Miocic a third time before walking away from mixed martial arts competition.

“I really want him to fight with Stipe Miocic rematch and finish his career,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is what I want.

“I don’t know about his plan but honestly I want him to fight maybe February or March, fight with him last fight and then finish.”