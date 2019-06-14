UFC Champion Khabib: I Don’t Want To Fight In Las Vegas Anymore

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in taking his talents to Las Vegas again.

Nurmagomedov’s last trip to Las Vegas ended on a sour note. “The Eagle” submitted Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229, but a brawl broke out once the fight was over. The UFC lightweight champion jumped into the crowd and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. Nurmagomedov and McGregor were suspended for their roles in the brawl, but “The Eagle” didn’t appreciate the heavy fine he was dealt.

Khabib Not Interested In Returning To Las Vegas

After the brawl, it was revealed that Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 pay was being withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), but McGregor’s was not. Ultimately, Nurmagomedov was suspended for nine months and handed a $500,000 fine. Speaking to BT Sport, “The Eagle” said a return to Las Vegas isn’t something he desires (via LowKickMMA.com):

“What happens in Vegas stay in Vegas. Everybody saw what happened in Vegas. Victory in my sight, we smashed him, smashed all his team. About city, I don’t know, I don’t want to fight in Vegas anymore. They take his money and they take my money 10 more times. It is not about money. It is about how the whole process is going. I don’t want to fight in Vegas.“

Nurmagomedov is set to take on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification bout at UFC 242. It’ll take place on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi. This will also serve as Nurmagomedov’s second title defense.