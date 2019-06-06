Quote: Khabib Could Be In For A ‘Long Night’ Against Dustin Poirier

One former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim title contender believes Khabib Nurmagomedov may struggle against Dustin Poirier.

On Sept. 7, Nurmagomedov will take on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. This will be a title unification bout as Nurmagomedov is the lightweight champion, while Poirier is the interim title holder. UFC 242 is set to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Kevin Lee Talks Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier

During an appearance on the “JRE MMA Show,” Kevin Lee admitted that Poirier’s win over Max Holloway has him second-guessing the outcome of UFC 242’s main event (via BJPenn.com):

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. Before the Max fight, I would have for sure been like Khabib is going to blow him out of the water. He is going to take him down and be too big. The way Dustin’s footwork was looking, that is what makes you think about it. Khabib is a one train mind, he is going to come at you. You know what he is going to do, too. If Dustin can, not even necessarily can outwrestle him, it is way easier to play defense on wrestling than offense. And, if you have got great footwork like that to keep your back off the fence. It might be a long night for Khabib. It is a good fight. He’s southpaw, that is going to play a big factor in it. It is a little harder to get in on those shots.”

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his 155-pound gold back in Oct. 2018, submitting Conor McGregor. Poirier has won his last four bouts including the interim title win over Holloway.