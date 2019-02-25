Khabib’s Manager Says Conor McGregor Fears Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz believes Conor McGregor wants nothing to do with another crack at “The Eagle.”

Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov successfully defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight gold against McGregor. “The Eagle’s” grappling proved to be too much for the “Notorious” one, leading the champion to a fourth-round submission win.

Khabib’s Manager Claims McGregor Doesn’t Want A Rematch

TMZ Sports caught up with Abdelaziz. The outspoken manager gave his take on McGregor’s “fear” of fighting Nurmagomedov again:

“Conor McGregor did not ask for the rematch. He don’t want to have nothing to do with the rematch. His father don’t wan’t nothing to do with rematch. His mother don’t want nothing to do with rematch. His kids. His wife. The whole country of Ireland. They don’t want to spell the word rematch. They are fear. It’s fear going around Ireland. They don’t wan’t to see anything that starts with ‘K.'”

Nurmagomedov is currently serving a suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He can return in April if he agrees to do an anti-bullying PSA, otherwise he’ll sit until July. As for McGregor, he has been suspended until April.

Two of Nurmagomedov’s teammates, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov won’t be able to return until October. Nurmagomedov has said he doesn’t want to fight until the suspensions of Abubakar and Tukhugov are done.

Do you think we’ll ever get to see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II?