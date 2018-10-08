Khabib & Conor McGregor Both Facing Possible NSAC Punishment For UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be the only one penalized for what happened after UFC 229. Khabib submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their main event meeting via neck crank. Afterward, however, a huge brawl broke out between both teams. Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis, who was antagonizing “The Eagle” at cageside.

This sparked off an in-Octagon brawl between McGregor and a few of Khabib’s teammates. The entire ordeal was soon taken over by UFC event security officials. Immediately following the events, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) withheld Khabib’s fight purse in full. McGregor, however, was paid for the fight. The commission then announced an investigation into the matter would be launched.

Today (Mon. October 8, 2018) the NSAC announced (via ESPN) that complaints against both McGregor and Khabib are being planned. NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell had this to say:

“We will be filing against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov,” Marnell said. “Because we withheld one purse, we will have to move expeditiously to a complaint and hearing. We have held 100 percent of one of the fighter’s money, so the goal is to get the complaints out in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

The decision to file a complaint against McGregor as well was made after reviewing film that was not immediately made available to the commission.

What do you think of both McGregor and Khabib facing punishments?