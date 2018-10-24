Khabib Meets With Russian Boxing Federation To Discuss Mayweather Fight (Photo)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is serious about boxing Floyd Mayweather. Following the hype off his submission win over Conor McGregor, Khabib has been stealing headlines as of late. Most notably for his desires to fight Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring. Last year, Mayweather dispatched of then-UFC 155-pound champion Conor McGregor inside the squared circle.

Now, “The Eagle” wants his crack at Mayweather’s undefeated boxing record, and “Money” is game. Of course, UFC President Dana White has remained adamant that a boxing bout between Mayweather and Khabib won’t happen. He also suggested nobody from Mayweather’s team has reached out to him yet to discuss the possibility. With that being said, Khabib certainly seems serious about the possible venture.

The lightweight champ took to Instagram to share a photo of himself meeting with the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev. Khabib said they discussed the Mayweather fight, packing out an arena of over 100,000 fans, and possibly breaking records:

“A meeting with the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation @umar_kremlev was held today We discussed the fight with Mayweather. We want the fight to take place in Moscow at the legendary Luzhniki arena.

“They are sure that we will gather 100 thousand spectators, and also set a world record for the sale of paid broadcasts. And, most importantly, my father will be in the corner; a visa to Moscow is not needed.

“And so a question for my fans: do you believe in me? Or do you also think that he will cut me through boxing?”

What do you think of Khabib continuing to lobby for a boxing match with Mayweather?