Khabib Mentions Possibly Going To WWE Next

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov might be considering a career switch. “The Eagle” is currently going through a bit of a rough patch in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, to say the least. Following the biggest win of his career at UFC 229 this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018), things got extremely out of control.

Khabib picked up a fourth-round submission win over Conor McGregor to defend his lightweight title. After the fight, Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked Dillon Danis, a McGregor cornerman who was antagonizing the champion. This sparked a huge brawl between both teams inside and outside the cage. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) is currently investigating the matter.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, Khabib’s fight purse has been withheld while McGregor has been paid. However, the NSAC is pursuing complaints against both men. A hearing is scheduled for later this month. Also, Khabib’s teammate, who was involved in the melee, has been removed from his upcoming UFC fight. It’s probable he is cut from the UFC roster altogether.

Recently, Khabib took to Twitter to talk about his future. He mentioned that perhaps professional wrestling could be next for him in WWE. Much like former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey:

“ @ WWE ask me to jump inside. What do you think guys?”

What do you think about Khabib possibly going to WWE?