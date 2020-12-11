Khabib Names Fighter Most Likely To Become The Next LW Champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov has pinpointed who he believes is most likely to become the next UFC lightweight champion.

Since 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov has reigned over the UFC lightweight division as its undisputed champion. There have been men who have worn the interim title in his absence, but there has only been one ruler at the top of the division. Seconds after solidifying his position as the division’s head honcho by defeating interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov retired on the spot.

As of this writing, Khabib Nurmagomedov still remains the undisputed lightweight champion. Dana White has said that he believes his retirement was brought about by the emotions of the moment and that Khabib will return to compete again. But if his retirement does stick, it’s only a matter of time before the title is officially vacated. And when that happens, Khabib gives one previous opponent the best odds to become the new champ.

“I think Dustin Poirier has the best chance,” Khabib said in a recent press conference in Moscow. “I feel like he’s at his peak now. Yes, he lost to me, but he had a great run before our fight and claimed a good victory against a top-5 fighter afterwards. So I believe Dustin has a slight edge over the others.”

The current lightweight title picture consists of two pivotal bouts in the weeks ahead. First, Conor McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner. And tomorrow night at UFC 256, Tony Ferguson will face Charles Oliveira. Other names of interest are top-5 lightweights Justin Gaethje (#1) and Dan Hooker (#5). Khabib believes that any of these men could beat the other on any given night, but he leans towards Poirier to emerge with the title when all is said and done.

Do you agree with Khabib? Do you think Dustin Poirier has the best chance to become the next lightweight champion?