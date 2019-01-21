Khabib Rags On Nate Diaz’s Record: ‘Everybody Beat Him’

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t impressed by Nate Diaz’s trash talk or his record.

Nurmagomedov is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but he’ll need to wait for a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission before he can compete again. Nurmagomedov sparked a brawl post-UFC 229 by hopping out of the cage and going after Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. If “The Eagle” gets a light punishment, then there are many options for the 155-pound champion.

Khabib Pokes Fun At Nate Diaz’s Record

Diaz recently called Nurmagomedov and his team “p*ssies.” Diaz claims he slapped Khabib a few years ago while his team looked on. “The Eagle” quickly posted footage of the incident and said Diaz ran behind security. Speaking to the folks over at Submission Radio, Nurmagomedov took a shot at Diaz’s 19-11 record (via Bloody Elbow):

“People forgot about (Nate Diaz). That’s why he tried to be on media, like, try to trash talk me and something like this. We all know about him. How many times he lose? Like, 12 or 11? Like, everybody, all top fighters beat him. Like, Rory MacDonald, Benson Henderson, dos Anjos, Conor. Everybody beat him. Like, forget about him.”

Diaz hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016. He took on McGregor in a rematch and fell short via majority decision. The Stockton native was set to take on Dustin Poirier back in November for UFC 230, but “The Diamond” went down with an injury. UFC president Dana White recently said that the Diaz brothers don’t want to fight.