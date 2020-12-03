Thursday, December 3, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov Aims To Have MMA An Olympic Sport By 2028

By Cole Shelton

Khabib Nurmagomedov is now focused on having MMA an Olympic sport by 2028.

Nurmagomedov has been the face of the UFC for years and the face of Russian MMA. Now that he is retired, the hope for the UFC lightweight champion is to get MMA in the Olympics by 2028 but is hoping for 2024.

“The inclusion of MMA in the Olympics is one of my main tasks for the next couple of years,” Nurmagomedov said in Russian. “We are already working in this direction. In the near future, I will have many meetings, including with the president of the Olympic committee. I think, if not in Paris, then in in Los Angeles we have a great chance of promoting MMA.”

For Khabib Nurmagomedov, he believes part of the reason why the sport is not in the Olympics is due to the fact they don’t want blood. However, wrestling and boxing are Olympic sports so Nurmagomedov believes it makes sense.

“The only question is the cruelty of the sport,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is not encouraged at the Olympics. They do not want there to be a lot of blood. But in terms of recognition, sponsorship, in terms of interest for television, MMA, I think that if it enters the Olympics program, it will be on a par with football and athletics in interest.”

