Quote: Khabib Nurmagomedov is Not Bulletproof

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s skills are appreciated, but a coach doesn’t see him as unbreakable.

Nurmagomedov took on Al Iaquinta back in April. The bout was held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title was on the line for “The Eagle.”

In the end, Nurmagomedov ended up winning the UFC lightweight title. He defeated Iaquinta via unanimous decision. The win improved Nurmagomedov’s stellar professional mixed martial arts record to 26-0.

Former 155-pound champion Conor McGregor is expected to challenge Nurmagomedov later this year. If that turns out to be the case, then the “Notorious” one’s boxing coach Owen Roddy believes his fighter will be well prepared. He explained to MMAJunkie.com that “The Eagle” isn’t without his flaws:

“We all sit down, and we look at where the holes are and what we can do to exploit the opponent. Khabib brings a lot of problems, as do all fighters. But he’s not bulletproof. It’s not an impossible code to crack. You just have to see where those openings are and put the shots in. So that would be my role. Obviously, we would be bringing in a wrestling coach, and (McGregor head coach) John (Kavanagh) would be working the overall game and jiu-jitsu game. It’s another day at the office. It’s great fun fighting these different opponents that bring different threats. It’s always exciting to try to come up with a game plan to beat them, and that’s what we do. We try stuff. If it works, we keep it. If it doesn’t work, we get rid of it.”

Many believe the only roadblock left to making Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor official is “Mystic Mac’s” court hearing. McGregor is working on a plea deal following his fighter bus incident in New York City.

