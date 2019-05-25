Manager Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Was Calm During Conor McGregor Bus Attack

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claims Khabib Nurmagomedov was relaxed during Conor McGregor’s bus attack.

Back in April 2018, McGregor and his group attacked a bus holding red corner fighters following the UFC 223 media day session. The attack was in response to Nurmagomedov’s confrontation with Artem Lobov in a New York City hotel. Footage of the incident was used to hype Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor at UFC 229, which “The Eagle” ended up winning via submission.

Manager Says Khabib Stood Calm During Bus Attack

Abdelaziz appeared on “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.” During his appearance, Abdelaziz said that Nurmagomedov was never fazed during the attack (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The first thing I wanted to do, I want to jump out the bus. And Khabib was sitting, smiling. I was so angry, because I felt like we were getting ambushed by like 20, 30 guys. I want to jump out the bus, but Ilir Latifi grabbed me. He’s a light heavyweight. I really wanted to get out the bus, because I don’t like to be in a box while people trying to kill you. You understand?

“And Khabib said, ‘Hey, relax. If gangsters come, they don’t bring video cameras.’ Because when Conor come, he brought all his crony little dudes, but they have video cameras. (Khabib) said, ‘Real gangsters don’t bring video cameras.’ He was sitting. He didn’t get up. Khabib was smiling. When all this stuff was going on, he didn’t get up.”

Nurmagomedov is expected to take on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification bout. Now that his teammates have had their suspensions reduced, all signs point to UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi as the next destination for “The Eagle.”