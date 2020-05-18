Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirms COVID-19 Is To Blame For Father’s Condition

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed the cause of his father’s illness.

Reports from media outlets surfaced revealing that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in a coma following a fight with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms. While later reports revealed Abdulmanap underwent heart surgery and is out of a coma, it’s said that he still cannot speak or move. His condition is said to be serious.

Khabib Confirms Father Has COVID-19

Khabib took to his Instagram account to provide an update on the condition of his father (via MMAJunkie).

“More than 20 of my close relatives have suffered (from) COVID-19 and also had to stay in intensive care. Some of them are not with us anymore,” Khabib said, as translated to MMA Junkie by two sources. “As for my father, there’s been so much support, and people kept asking about my father.

“My father is still at the hospital. He’s still going through this disease. He also had a heart complication due to COVID-19. Abdulmanap had surgery for his heart last year and also had the second one these days [sic], so he is still in bad condition. That’s all I can say.

“I want to thank all the people for your support, wishes and your prayers. I also wish all the best. Be safe and healthy. Thank you very much.”

Nurmagomedov was planning to return to the Octagon as soon as July. With his father in serious condition, he has held off on that plan. UFC president Dana White has said that Khabib is aiming for a return in September.

“The Eagle” was last seen inside the Octagon back in Sept. 2019. He was set to meet Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but travel issues due to the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to that plan. Now that Justin Gaethje defeated Ferguson to become the interim 155-pound champion, a bout between Khabib and “El Cucuy” may be lost forever.

MMA News will continue to provide updates on the condition of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as they become available.