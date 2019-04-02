Khabib Nurmagomedov Likens Conor McGregor To A ‘Jealous Wife’

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t sold on Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement.

McGregor recently said he was walking away from mixed martial arts competition. The “Notorious” one had claimed he’d retire before only to defeat Nate Diaz in their rematch a few months later. McGregor’s suspension under the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) ends this month and he had been in talks with the UFC for a July return before making his announcement.

Khabib Has Interesting Comparison For McGregor

Nurmagomedov recently spoke to students in a Moscow university. He addressed McGregor’s retirement announcement (via Denis Geyko):

“Conor acts like a jealous wife, who says ‘I will leave’ all the time but then comes back.”

UFC president Dana White doesn’t believe McGregor is retired either. White said the following to “Game On” in Las Vegas:

“No, I think there’s some things that Conor wants and I think that Conor wants to get together face to face, he and I, and we probably will in the next couple of weeks and we’ll get this thing figured out.”

McGregor is reportedly under investigation in Ireland for sexual assault. McGregor’s team calls the situation a rumor and insist it had nothing to do with the retirement announcement.

Do you think Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon?