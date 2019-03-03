Coach Says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 Is Unlikely

Don’t hold your breath for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II.

Nurmagomedov put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on the line back in Oct. 2018 against McGregor. The bout headlined the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view. “The Eagle” ended up retaining his title via fourth-round submission. While the two were able to draw around 2.4 million buys, a rematch doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Javier Mendez Pours Cold Water On Khabib vs. McGregor 2

American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez told BJPenn.com that he doesn’t believe a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor will take place:

“Not likely. Khabib is not about the money, I am. Khabib goes, ‘No, coach. He doesn’t deserve it. Let him work his way back up.’ No, Khabib’s not about that fight. But this is the thing though, the UFC is in control who they offer, you don’t get to pick and choose who you want. This company runs a company for a reason. They tell you who’s available to fight, you say yes or you say no. If you say no, well okay they offer you a fight they’re obligated to offer and if you decline it that puts your contract as settled.

“Whether they do an interim title with somebody else or strip you of the title, that’s within their rights. They don’t do anything that’s not within the contract, they always follow the contracts. That’s what I’m thinking, so if they offer Conor and Khabib said no, well then I don’t know what will happen. I know Khabib would want to say no, but you never know, anything is possible.”

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are currently serving suspensions handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for their roles in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. Nurmagomedov will sit until July unless he does an anti-bullying PSA. McGregor can return in April. An interim lightweight title bout between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier has been booked for April 13.