Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin Crushed By Flying Knee

It was a rough night for Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s second cousin, Shamil Zavurov.

Zavurov took on Mansour Barnaoui in ROAD FC’s lightweight tournament final. The winner walked out with a $200,000 check and a shot at champion Kwon A-Sol. Early in the third round, Barnaoui unleashed a flying knee that hit Zavurov flush and the lights were shut off. If Barnaoui can beat A-Sol, not only will he become the new ROAD FC lightweight king but he’ll also receive $1 million. The video posted above is courtesy of DAZN USA.

It’s a huge win for Barnaoui based on the experience of Zavurov as well. Zavurov is a former M-1 Global welterweight champion. He’s amassed a professional mixed martial arts record of 35-6-1.