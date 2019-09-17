Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White Both Donate $100K to Dustin Poirier’s Charity

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White have kept their word.

After Nurmagomeodv defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 they swapped shirts and the Russian said he was going to auction it off and give whatever it sells for to Poirier’s charity. It came as a surprise to “The Diamond” and now he revealed the lightweight champ kept his word.

“Khabib donated $100,000 to the foundation,” Poirier revealed to ESPN. “I don’t know if he auctioned it off or if he had somebody offer him $100,000 for the shirt. I haven’t had a chance to speak with him personally to thank him, I’ve only spoken with his manager but he donated the money, it’s in the foundation account, and yeah, it happened. It’s incredible.

“We set the goal of $25,000. I think we overshot that by 7 or 8 thousand. We raised $32,000 or $33,000 for the original goal of the well and the water tower for the Pygmy people but I’m gonna hop on a call at the end of this week with Justin Wren and his organization. He had set an overflow goal of $50K and that would be able to build a few more water wells in neighboring villages and things like that, so I want to go all out and do everything we can so we’re gonna hop on a call later this week and get some more stuff ironed out. We demolished this goal that we had.”

Not only that, but UFC president, Dana White said he would match whatever Nurmagomedov raises and he too kept his word.

Just got off the phone with @danawhite he is matching Khabib's donation to the @TheGoodFightFDN !!! I'm so grateful for the love and support! Thank you all!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2019

In total, between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White they raised $200,000 for his Good Fight Foundation.