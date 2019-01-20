Khabib Nurmagomedov Urges Dana White To Keep Flyweights In UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want to see the flyweight division make an exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nurmagomedov is well aware of Henry Cejudo’s performance last night (Jan. 19). Cejudo put his 125-pound gold on the line against bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw. The bout was over in just 32 seconds as Cejudo earned the TKO victory. There had been a lot of chatter going into the fight in regards to the future of the flyweight division. Despite Cejudo’s quick win, UFC president Dana White still didn’t make a decision.

Khabib Asks Dana White To Keep Flyweights

Nurmagomedov took to Twitter following the UFC on ESPN+ 1 main event. He praised Cejudo for the victory and urged White to stick with the flyweight division:

Olympic athletes is a different level people. Congratulations @HenryCejudo — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 20, 2019

#saveflyweight @danawhite don’t be bullshit, these guys have a family who need money. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 20, 2019

Cejudo now has victories over Demetrious Johnson and Dillashaw in his last two fights. Cejudo has expressed interest in moving up in weight to try to take Dillashaw’s bantamweight championship. Dillashaw says he wants a rematch at flyweight, while Dana White doesn’t exactly sound too enthusiastic about a rematch although he didn’t rule it out.

Do you think the flyweight division will stick around in the UFC or fade away?