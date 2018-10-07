Khabib Nurmagomedov Defends Actions During UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his actions after a brawl ensued at the conclusion of the UFC 229 main event.

Last night (Oct. 6), Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor. The highly anticipated title fight went in “The Eagle’s” favor as he earned a fourth round submission win. Nurmagomedov’s performance was marred when he hopped into the crowd and tried attacking Dillion Danis. Members of “The Eagle’s” team also attacked McGregor inside the Octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Puts Blame On Conor McGregor

After apologizing to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Nurmagomedov put the blame on McGregor (via Damon Martin):

“First of all, I want to say sorry to [Nevada] Athletic Commission, sorry to Vegas, I know this is not my best side. I’m a human being. I don’t understand how people can talk about I jump on the cage — what about he talked about my religion, he talked about my country, he talked about my religion, he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus, he almost killed a couple people, what about this sh*t? Why people talk about I jump over the cage? Why people still talk about this? I don’t understand. My father teach me, you always have to be respectful. My whole team in California where I train for seven years, everybody knows who I am, all my friends. Everybody who knows me knows who I am. I told him and his whole team and him, they tap machines. I told you guys when I put him wrong way, he’s going to tap. What happened today? They call him two time world champion, two weight classes, but today he tapped. Belt is here, undisputed, undefeated lightweight champion.”

Three members of Nurmagoemdov’s team were arrested, but were later released after McGregor refused to press charges. It’ll be interesting to see what the repercussions will be for Nurmagomedov. The NSAC could suspend Nurmagomedov and “The Eagle” could deal with visa issues as a result of the attack. It’s almost certain that the members of his team who attacked McGregor inside the Octagon will face even stiffer penalties. UFC president Dana White already said those who were arrested will never fight in the UFC.

What are your thoughts on the UFC 229 brawl?