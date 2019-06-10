Khabib Nurmagomedov Discusses New Contract

Khabib Nurmagomedov has re-signed with the UFC ahead of his next title defense against Dustin Poirier. There, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz says he is now the highest-paid fighter in the UFC. And, there is a Georges St-Pierre clause in the contract for a potential fight.h

“Frankly speaking, I would not like to disclose the terms of the contract,” Nurmagomedov said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAFighting). “They are very good and most importantly, the brothers were extended, one was signed, the deadline was removed, we made some concessions, they went to some and came to some common denominator that is beneficial to all.

“If I say it is one of the best, it will somehow be wrong. I guess you can put it in the top three, some of the best conditions, contracts, and agreements that have ever been concluded with the UFC.”

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, there were complications to the negotiations but everything did go well.

“They were complicated of course,” said Khabib. “Ali said they were light. I have not experienced such difficulties because I knew that here it is, one, two, three, four, five. I specified for them such conditions [and] I told them without these five conditions, I will not agree because I think that they were absolutely deserved not only by me but also by our team, the whole team, with what happened in the last battle, before and after the battle, and directly during the battle. I think that we deserved conditions, contracts, so let’s say all that we have.”