Khabib Nurmagomedov Exits UFC 229 Press Conference Before Conor McGregor Arrives

Khabib Nurmagomedov exits the final pre-fight UFC 229 press conference before Conor McGregor made his typical late arrival.

Earlier today (Oct. 4), the public UFC 229 presser took place inside Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event’s first press conference was held in New York City and was only open to reporters. MMA News was on the scene for that presser. Unlike the first press conference, Nurmagomedov didn’t stick around for the “Notorious” one.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Won’t Tolerate Conor McGregor’s Antics

McGregor showed up to the press conference late and it had to start with just “The Eagle” and UFC president Dana White. Nurmagomedov would soon make his early exit and he explained why (via MMAFighting.com):

“Fifteen minutes. I’m here. This guy is not. This is big disrespect. He’s late. I have schedule, 3 p.m it is time for this conference to begin. Because I have schedule. I have to make weight, I have to worry about myself. Why do I have to worry about him? If somebody is late, it is not my fault. Weight cut is always hard. Always is hard. Thursday, this is my weight-cut day, that’s why I don’t want to be waiting for someone 30 minutes, 40 minutes. Three p.m. is press conference.”

Nurmagomedov has been known to get a bit tiresome of the festivities during fight week as many fighters do. At the UFC 223 open workouts, Nurmagomedov decided to forego the workout in favor of a Q&A session due to his previous training and weight cutting. This go-around, he wanted to get to the weight cutting as soon as possible.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov leaving the UFC 229 presser early sent a message to Conor McGregor?