Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What It Will Take To Make Him Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi against the interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. There, the Russian will look to remain undefeated and improve to 28-0.

Although Nurmagomedov is undefeated, he still isn’t the top pound-for-pound fighter. Rather, he knows exactly what it will take to make his the top fighter in the world.

“I have to beat Dustin, I have to beat Tony Ferguson, and I have to beat GSP,” Nurmagomedov said when asked what he needs to do to become the top pound-for-pound fighter. “Then I can become (the) pound-for-pound number one fighter. This is my opinion.”

The first task he can do on September 7. As for Tony Ferguson, after his win over Donald Cerrone, many believe “El Cucuy” should be next in line. As for Georges St-Pierre, that one may be tricky to do as the Canadian is retired, but in Nurmagomedov’s new contract he has a St-Pierre clause. Meaning, a fight could potentially happen.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov does all that, then he believes he will be the best pound-for-pound fighter. And, it would be hard to argue given he would be 30-0 if he beat all three.