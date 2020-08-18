Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

By Cole Shelton
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot.

Nurmagomedov is set to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24. If he can get past “The Highlight” he has expressed interest in fighting Georges St-Pierre.

Yet, if that doesn’t come to fruition, he has sent a message to all lightweight contenders on how to get a title shot.

“If I don’t fight St-Pierre, I’d fight anyone who beats Dustin Poirier next, whether it’s Tony Ferguson or McGregor, after I fight Gaethje,” Nurmagomedov said at a Russian press conference, (h/t BJPENN.com). “That’s if I don’t fight Georges St-Pierre. If he comes back to the UFC and agrees to fight me, I’m fighting him. Why? Because the last time he lost was 2007. My career started in 2008. Together we’ve been undefeated for 25 years. I’m talking in terms of time, not fights. I don’t think the UFC will get another chance to make a fight like that, definitely not in the next 10 years.

“So Georges St-Pierre is next,” Nurmagomedov added. “If not, let Conor beat Poirier, or have Tony beat him, then I’ll fight them. Why? Because right now Poirier is the next contender. We already fought and I beat him, then he came back and beat a top-five guy [Dan Hooker]. So if Conor and Tony beat Poirier, I’ll fight them if I don’t fight Georges St-Pierre.”

For a long time, Khabib Nurmagomedov said he was not interested in rematching Conor McGregor. Yet, it appears he may have changed his mind on it as long as the Irishman goes out and beats Dustin Poirier again.

ViaBJPENN

