Khabib Nurmagomedov Getting Into MMA Promotion Business in Russia

UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably one of the best to ever to do it inside the Octagon. Now, he will take his talents to promoting his sport according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The Russian will help promote Gorilla Fighting Championship 13 on July 13 in Dagestan, Russia. It will be the first time he will help promote a card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) is getting into the promotion business. He’s involved with a card in July, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Check out the logo on the bottom left. pic.twitter.com/CgMajgps2Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 23, 2019

Although there are no known fighters on the card, having Nurmagomedov attached to the promotion will no doubt help bring eyeballs to the card. He has become a superstar after becoming a UFC champion. He then defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 where he then was part of the post-fight melee.

Ultimately, as of right now, it is not known how big of a role Nurmagomedov will have in the promotion. Or, if this is just a one-time thing.

For his own MMA career, all signs point to him taking on Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi to unify the lightweight titles.