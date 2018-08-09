Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Brock Lesnar very little chance to defeat Daniel Cormier.

The plan is for Lesnar to challenge Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cormier for the gold early next year. The seeds were planted when Lesnar shoved Cormier at the conclusion of UFC 226. Lesnar is back in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool and has already reportedly been tested at least three times.

The UFC recently held a Q&A session with Nurmagomedov as the featured guest. Naturally, the question of Cormier vs. Lesnar popped up as “The Eagle” is Cormier’s teammate at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). Nurmagomedov had the following to say (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If you talk about Brock Lesnar about striking or wrestling – how can he beat ‘DC?’ I don’t understand this. ‘DC’ is very tough guy. I think 99 percent ‘DC’ can beat him. Only one percent (Lesnar can win). This is my opinion. First of all, he can come back, be clean, work with USADA a little bit. USADA come to my house more than 20 times. I don’t know how many times USADA comes to his house.”

While Cormier prepares for a big money fight, Nurmagomedov is set for his own massive payday. “The Eagle” will go one-on-one with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. The bout is set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be held on Oct. 6 and the main card can be seen live on pay-per-view.

UFC 229 will likely feature a heavyweight tilt between Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. That bout is reportedly set to be the co-main event. Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg was planned for UFC 229, but that fight was moved to the UFC Denver card which celebrates 25 years of the UFC.

