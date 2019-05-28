UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Grapples His Father (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father engaged in a little grappling session.

“The Eagle” is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight kingpin. He captured the gold back in April 2018 with a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta. He then successfully defended his title by submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov hasn’t been shy in crediting a large part of his success to his father, Abdulmanap.

Khabib Faces His ‘Greatest Challenge’

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez posted a video of Khabib and Abdulmanap engaging in a fun grappling exchange:

“Coach one more time and of course the results are the same when [Khabib Nurmagomedov] grapples with the greatest challenge, his father [Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov]. Father knows best.”

While not official, Nurmagomedov is expected to defend his lightweight gold against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 7. This would be a title unification bout as Poirier is the interim 155-pound champion. MMA News will keep you posted when the bout is confirmed.