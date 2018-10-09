Khabib Nurmagomedov Happy To Submit ‘Clown’ Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had his first interview since UFC 229 outside of the post-fight press conference.

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). “The Eagle” retained his title by submitting McGregor in the fourth round. After the fight, Nurmagomedov leaped into the crowd and went after McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Happy He Got To Finish Conor McGregor

Russia Today recently got a chance to speak to Nurmagomedov when he returned home to Dagestan. Nurmagomedov said he was glad to put McGregor in his place (via Bloody Elbow):

“I prayed to God for one thing, to be left alone in the cage with this clown. I asked him this every day. I prayed that we would have no injuries, that we would make weight, and regain our strength, and finally be locked in that cage. Because a lot was said outside that cage, and I said that once that octagon door is shut, I am not responsible for my actions. The first thing I wanted to show him, is the difference between our people, and his people. We know our history, our ancestors, and what our people have been through. Nothing can break us. And with what happened afterwards, some people say I did the wrong thing, others that I did the right thing. You can’t confine an eagle to a cage. And I showed them that.”

Nurmagomedov will await disciplinary action from the Nevada State Athletic Commission as will McGregor. “The Eagle’s” $2 million salary is being withheld by the NSAC as they continue to review the post-fight incident. Nurmagomedov is expected to get hit with a fine and potentially a suspension.

Do you think the UFC will book a rematch or have Khabib Nurmagomedov fight someone else next?