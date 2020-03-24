Khabib Nurmagomedov Has No Clue What’s Going On With UFC 249

Khabib Nurmagomedov is lost on the status of UFC 249.

The UFC plans on pushing through with its April 18 date for UFC 249. Scheduled to headline the card is UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov putting his gold on the line against Tony Ferguson. Executive orders and new CDC guidelines in response to COVID-19 have derailed plans for UFC 249 to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Khabib Still Lost On UFC 249’s Status

UFC president Dana White told Kevin Iole that a location has been locked up for UFC 249. White didn’t reveal the location but he did say the event will be held behind closed doors. Despite White’s words, Nurmagomedov took to his Instagram account to reveal that he has no idea where his title bout will be held.

“Abdullah and I, we can’t understand what is happening at all. Where are we fighting and are we fighting at all? But what about the weight and the venue of the battle? I didn’t imagine that. #UFC249 what are you?”

The status of UFC 249 has left fight fans on edge. Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is a bout that has been booked several times but never came to fruition. This is due to injuries and illnesses on both sides over the years. Pandemic or not, many fans are hoping that this time is the charm for “The Eagle” vs. “El Cucuy.”

As far as the rest of the fighters on the card go, White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that UFC 249 will be a full lineup. The planned co-main event for UFC 249 is a rematch between Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas. Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba, Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Hernandez, and Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar are also scheduled for the main card.

Stick with MMA News for the latest information on UFC 249 as more details become available.