Khabib Nurmagomedov Has No Interest In Rematching Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier

If Khabib Nurmagomedov makes a comeback it will not be against Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier.

After Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 he retired from the sport. He said he could not compete anymore after his father past away and made it clear he would need his mother’s approval in order to fight again.

However, since the retirement, Dana White has said Nurmagomedov will fight again. If he does, the lightweight champion makes it clear it would not be against the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2.

“First, he will probably offer money,” Nurmagomedov said at the press conference (courtesy of Russian reporter Igor Lazorin). “What for? I choked both [Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier]. Why should I do this?”

There is no question if McGregor beats Poirier a rematch with Nurmagomedov would do big business. But, “The Eagle” doesn’t seem interested in the money anymore and if he returns it would be for his legacy.

“Yes, only money. There is no sports interest there,” Nurmagomedov said. “I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me. As our proverb says: a horse doesn’t run until the donkey wins. Donkeys don`t even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents. Imagine UFC offered you $100 million. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there.”