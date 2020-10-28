Khabib Nurmagomedov & Jon Jones React To P4P Rankings

When the new UFC rankings were released yesterday, Khabib Nurmagomedov was ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He unseated Jon Jones for the spot. Both Khabib and Jones have reacted to the change atop the rankings.

“Not everyone can retire at their peak but I know that in a year, two or five, I’d have to face that decision again,” Khabib said upon returning to Russia recently (translation via RT Sport). “I did enough in the sport to be considered the best.”

“Today I was ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter so the mission is accomplished,” he continued. “What else is there to do? Make money? I’ll always be able to do that.”

Jon Jones also reacted to the rankings. He posted several Tweets in response.

This is number one bullshit https://t.co/Mtkvyc32NZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

“Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion. Conor McGregor is the only opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious,” Jones continued to Tweet.

Jones also Tweeted several comments about Khabib requesting to be ranked #1 in the P4P rankings following his victory this weekend.

“Yet people want me to stay quiet and let him have his moment while I just sit back and watch my hard work get moved down the rankings. It’s not fair to my family, or the team of people who have sacrificed to get me this far,” Jones Tweeted.