Khabib Nurmagomedov Under Fire For Laughing at Homeless People

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the UFC’s lightweight champion and one of the most popular fighters on their roster. He captured the lightweight gold at UFC 223 with a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta. A recent video posted by Khabib on his social media is getting a lot of backlash from many people.

Khabib, who is shooting the video can be heard laughing uncontrollably as his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov who is also tagged can be seen interacting with a homeless man and making him do push-ups for money. He even jokingly moves into a fight stance as the guy moves towards him.

What are your thoughts on this video posted by Khabib of him and his cousin paying homeless people to do press ups for money… 🤔 Personally we feel it's disgusting and degrading.. Especially them constantly laughing at those involved.. 😡 pic.twitter.com/msE5i9ureE — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) August 6, 2018

In the next clip, Abubakar can be seen handing out the money to the homeless person. The video doesn’t stop there, it cuts to the part where Abubakar can be seen directing another person to complete his push-ups. Khabib can be still heard laughing in the background. The videos are currently removed from his account.

There has been no official statement from Khabib’s management team regarding the authenticity of the video. This is a bad look for the current champion and could be a media nightmare for UFC before his upcoming mega fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Conor Mcgregor on October 6th at UFC 229 in a showdown which is predicted to be the biggest PPV event in the UFC history. This will be Conor’s first MMA fight in over two years and first bout since his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather back in Aug. 2017.

What are your views on this video?