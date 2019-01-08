Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Dreams Come True for 10 Special Fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov has found a lot of success during his fighting career but he always wants to find a way to give back.
Just after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October, Nurmagomedov made the pilgrimage to Africa to help dig water wells to support local people who needed clean drinking water with plans to do further work there in the future.
Most recently, Nurmagomedov sent out a message on his Instagram on Dec 30 asking for people who wanted their wishes fulfilled to write him a letter telling him about their dreams and what he could do to fulfill them.
У каждого из нас есть мечта, особенно у детей. Я с детства мечтал стать профессиональным спортсменом, благодаря упорному труду и постоянным тренировкам я этого достиг.В 2019 году я бы хотел осуществить мечты детей или приблизить их к исполнению желаемого. Для этого напишите мне письмо от вашей семьи или детей вот таким образом: 1. Напишите письмо о себе, а также о вашей мечте или подарке, который вы хотите получить от меня. 2. Опубликуйте пост с письмом и фото в вашем профиле Instagram. 3. Обязательно поставьте хэштег #ПисьмоХабибу, чтобы я смог найти ваше письмо переходя по хэштегу. 4. К 7 января я лично прочитаю все письма и выберу 10 из них, чьи желания я осуществлю. При поддержке @reebok_russia и @gorillaenergy @hickmet_travel
He stated that a week later he would pick 10 letters and ultimately help those dreams become realized and that’s exactly what Nurmagomedov is doing.
On Monday, Nurmagomedov posted the letters from the people selected as he responded to each one individually and told them how he would help make their dreams come true.
The requests ranged from making a trip to Mecca to a six year old deaf child who wanted to train in martial arts, but he’s struggled to find instructors willing to work with his disability. Another person just wanted to see his favorite soccer team in person while one child with cerebral palsy asked for a better wheelchair.
Братишка,твою мечту,хоть ты и фанат Барселоны, а я Реала,придётся осуществить(хотя и не в полном объёме).5 марта в Мадриде пройдёт матч Лиги чемпионов Реал-Аякс.Я Получил официальное приглашение от Реала, предлагаю тебе посетить данное событие вместе,а также провести тренировку с игроками Реала в котором я приму участие ИншаАллагь. Поэтому приглашаю тебя, думаю тебе понравится),проявишь себя на тренировке,возможно и останешься в Испании))). С тобой скоро свяжутся.
Nurmagomedov responded to each one while promising to fulfill those wishes as promised.
“This is who Khabib is,” Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz said about him on Tuesday. “He always thinks of other people, he always wants to help other people’s dreams come true. By going to Africa with his own money and digging wells. By reaching out to his countrymen and making other people’s dreams come true, young people helping their dreams to come true. This is the kind of individual he is.
“He doesn’t do stuff like this as a PR stunt or for attention. This is who he is as a man, this is who he is as a person. This is why I’m inspired everyday by him. This is how he was brought up. It’s from his family and his father, this is who he is.”
To be clear — Nurmagomedov started this endeavor on his own Instagram account with the help of his sponsors but never asked for anybody to give him credit for what he was doing.
Instead, it was a member of the Reddit community who translated Nurmagomedov’s messages from Russian and took notice about what he was doing.
Nurmagomedov now plans on fulfilling each of those requests on his own accord as he looks to make a few people’s dreams come true just like he did when he became UFC lightweight champion.